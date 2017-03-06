Army Invades Doha Town, Confiscate A Lathe Machine

10:40 AM

Israeli soldiers invaded, on Thursday at dawn, the town of Doha, west of the West Bank city of Bethlehem, broke into a lathe workshop and confiscated one machine.

The invasion was carried out by several army jeeps, and truck, before the soldiers stormed a lathe workshop, owned by members of Abu Tarboush family, violently searched the property and confiscated a lathe machine.

The soldiers also invaded Aida refugee camp, north of Bethlehem, searched many homes, causing damage, and withdrew later without conducting any arrests.

In related news, soldiers invaded Shweika area, in the northern West Bank city of Tulkarem, searched homes, and car repair workshops, violently searched them and abducted three Palestinians.