Israeli Soldiers, Undercover Officers, Invade Jenin

6:03 AM

Dozens of Israeli soldiers, and undercover officers, invaded on Monday at dawn, the northern West Bank city of Jenin, and Jenin refugee camp, before breaking into stores and homes, and confiscated several surveillance tapes.

The soldiers invaded the city and its refugee camp from various directions, while undercover officers infiltrated several neighborhoods and alleys, before stopping and interrogating many young men, while investigating their ID cards.

The soldiers fired many live rounds, rubber-coated steel bullets and gas bombs, during clashes with many youngsters, who hurled stones and empty bottles on them.

On Sunday, the soldiers invaded Jenin refugee camp, and killed a young man, identified as Mohammad Abu Khalifa , 19, in addition to wounding at least two others.

In contrary to the army’s claims that he participated in clashes, Mohammad was shot while standing on the rooftop of his familyâ€™s home, watching the soldiers invaded the camp.