Three Palestinians, Two Israeli Officers, Killed In Armed Clashes In Jerusalem

2:30 PM

Update: Israeli sources said two Israeli police officers, who were wounded earlier Friday while exchanging fire with three Palestinians in occupied Jerusalem, died from their wounds. During the gun clashes, Israeli officers killed the three Palestinians.

The two Israeli officers, who are Arab citizens of Israel identified as Advanced Staff Sgt. Maj. Hael Sathawi,30, from Maghar town, and Advanced Staff Sgt. Maj. Kamil Shnan, 22, from Hurfeish, suffered serious injuries, and died from their wounds later, while one officer suffered a mild-to-moderate injury, while exchanging fire with the three Palestinians.

It is worth mentioning that the Israeli police also abducted the general mufti of Jerusalem, the Imam of Al-Aqsa Mosque, Sheikh Mohammad Hussein, after preventing him from entering the mosque, and after assaulting him near the Tribes Gate.

The soldiers also invaded Bab Hatta neighborhood, next to Al-Aqsa, and attacked many Palestinians, leading to clashes.

First Published on: Jul 14, 2017 @ 11:04 – Three Palestinians, Two Israeli Officers Injured, In Armed Clashes In Al-Aqsa Mosque Courtyards

Israeli police officers and soldiers shot and killed, on Friday morning, three young Palestinian men, who opened fire on officers near the “Tribes Gate,” leading to the Al-Aqsa Mosque, in occupied East Jerusalem, and fled towards the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque, where they exchanged fire with soldiers, wounding three, before they were killed.

Update: The three Palestinians were later identified as Mohammad Ahmad Mohammad Jabarin, 29, Mohammad Hamed Abdul-Latif Jabarin, 19, and Mohammad Ahmad Mifdil Jabarin, 19.

Following the fatal incidents, the soldiers completely sealed Al-Aqsa Mosque, and canceled Friday prayers, before preventing all Muslim worshipers from entering or leaving the mosque courtyards.

Eyewitnesses said the three Palestinians were riding a motorcycle, before exchanging fire with the officers near the Lions Gate, and then continued towards the Dome of the Rock in Al-Aqsa compound where they exchanged fire with the officers, for the second time, before they were killed.

Israeli daily Haaretz said three officers were hurt in the shooting; two of them suffered serious wounds and one suffered a mild-to-moderate injury.

Haaretz quoted the Israeli police stating that the three Palestinians arrived at one of Al-Aqsa gates, and noticed police and military presence, before they opened fire on them and escaped.

It stated that the police pursued the three, and killed them, and added that the officers found two rifles and a pistol on the bodies of the three Palestinians.

After the shooting, the police closed the entire compound of Al-Aqsa Mosque, and initiated extensive searches in the area “to ensure no weapons are in it.”

Although no faction has claimed responsibility for the shooting, Hamas spokesperson in Gaza, Sami Abu Zohri, said the incident is a natural reaction and outcome of “Israel’s ongoing terror, and desecration of the Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

Is worth mentioning that the soldiers prevented the Mufti of Jerusalem, the Khatib of Al-Aqsa Mosque, and several other religious leaders, including the head of the Jerusalem Waqf and Endowment Department, from entering the mosque or its compound.