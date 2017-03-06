Israeli Soldiers demolished, Tuesday, a commercial building, and a home, owned by two Palestinians, in occupied East Jerusalem.
The WAFA Palestinian News & Info Agency said dozens of soldiers invaded the Salâ€™a neighborhood, between Jabal al-Mokabber and Silwan town, south of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and demolished a commercial structure.
It added that the demolished building was owned by Naâ€™im Abu Dweih, and that the army alleged it was built without a construction permit.
The soldiers also invaded the al-Bustan neighborhood, in Silwan town, and demolished a home, owned by Hamed Abu Sneina.
Abu Sneina was approached by various media agencies, and said he wonâ€™t make any statements, before his home is rebuilt.
Earlier on Tuesday, the soldiers demolished a two-story building, used for residence and commercial purposes, in the al-â€˜Eesawiyya, in occupied East Jerusalem.
