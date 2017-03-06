Army Abducts A Palestinian In Bethlehem, Navy Attacks Fishing Boats In Gaza

Several Israeli military vehicles invaded, Sunday, Wadi Shahin area, in the heart of Bethlehem city, in the occupied West Bank, and abducted a young man. In the Gaza Strip, the Israeli navy opened fire on Palestinian fishing boats, in northern and central Gaza Strip.

The Bethlehem office of the Palestinian Prisonersâ€™ Society (PPS) has reported that the soldiers invaded and searched homes, and interrogated several young men, before abducting one.

The PPS said the abducted young man has been identified as Mohannad Ateyya Taâ€™amra, 21, and that the soldiers took him to Etzion military base and security center, south of Bethlehem.

In addition, the soldiers invaded Deir Abu Mashal village, northwest of Ramallah in central West Bank, shot and injured two young men, and abducted the wife of a Palestinian political prisoner.

In the besieged Gaza Strip, Israeli navy ships fired many live rounds at Palestinian fishing boats, in Gaza territorial waters, in the Sudaniyya Sea, in the northern part of the costal region, and the Central District, forcing the fishermen back to shore.