Army Abducts A Palestinian, Injures Several Others, in Hebron

12:01 PM

Israeli soldiers invaded, on Saturday at dawn, the town of as-Sammoaâ€™, south of the southern West Bank city of Hebron, abducted one Palestinian, in addition to causing many others to suffer the effects of teargas inhalation, east of Hebron city.

Media sources said the soldiers abducted Nizar Sami Abu â€˜Arqoub, 20, after invading his home in the as-Sammoa’ town,Â and violently searching it, and took him to an unknown destination.

They added that the army invaded the town from several directions, before the soldiers stormed and searched homes, in addition to installing roadblocks.

Furthermore, the soldiers invaded al-Hareeqa area, near Keryat Arbaâ€™ illegal colony, east of Hebron city, and clashed with many youngsters, who hurled stones at the military jeeps.

The army fired many gas bombs, many directly hitting homes, causing several Palestinians to suffer the effects of teargas inhalation.

The soldiers also invaded and searched homes in the area, causing damage, and interrogated a few Palestinians while inspecting their ID cards.