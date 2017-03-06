Army Abducts A Young Palestinian Woman In Hebron

10:33 AM

Israeli soldiers abducted, earlier Monday, a young Palestinian woman from Sa’ir town, northeast of Hebron, and installed many roadblocks, around the city and nearby towns, in the southern part of the occupied West Bank. The army also installed a roadblock near Jenin.

The Hebron office of the Palestinian Prisoners’ Society (PPS) has reported that the soldiers invaded and searched a home in Sa’ir town, and abducted a young man, identified as Bara’ Mousa al-Kawazba.

The soldiers also invaded many neighborhoods in Hebron city, and the towns of the ath-Thaheriyya, Yatta and Doura, in addition to installing roadblocks at Hebron’s northern road, and the main entrances of Sa’ir and Halhoul towns, before stopping and searching dozens of cars, and interrogated many Palestinians while inspecting their ID cards.

Furthermore, the soldiers installed a roadblock near Haddad Tourism Village, south of the northern West Bank city of Jenin, and detained Nasri Rashed Kamil, 35, for several hours while interrogating him.

The soldiers also stopped and searched dozens of cars, and inspected the ID cards of the passengers.

In addition, the Palestinian Prisoners’ Society (PPS) has reported that Israeli soldiers shot and injured, on Monday at dawn, two young Palestinian men Nablus, and abducted two others in Salfit.

Furthermore, the soldiers abducted, on Sunday evening and Monday at dawn, seven Palestinian children, including two children, 10 years of age, and summoned one Palestinian for interrogation, in the West Bank governorate of Bethlehem.

On Sunday evening, the soldiers assaulted several young Palestinian men and women near the Al-Aqsa Mosque, especially at the Council Gate and the Chain Gate of the holy site, and abducted twelve of them, but released one later.