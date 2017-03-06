Army Injures Several Palestinians, Abduct One, In Nablus

12:08 PM

Israeli soldiers invaded, on Monday at dawn, Qaryout village, south of the northern West Bank city of Nablus, abducted a Palestinian from his work, and fired gas bombs, causing many Palestinians, including children, to suffer the effects of teargas inhalation.

Media sources in Nablus said the soldiers invaded Ras al-Ein area, in the city, and abducted Mahmoud Ali â€˜Aseeda, from his work. The abducted Palestinian is from Tal nearby village.

Clashes took place between the invading soldiers, who fired gas bombs and concussion grenades, and local youngsters who hurled stones at the military vehicles.

Medical sources said many Palestinians, including children, suffered the severe effects of teargas inhalation, and received the needed treatment.

Furthermore, the soldiers abducted seventeen Palestinians, including children, from their homes in different parts of the occupied West Bank.

On Monday at dawn, the soldiers invaded Palestinian towns in the southern West Bank governorate of Hebron, installed roadblocks and searched many cars while interrogated several Palestinians.