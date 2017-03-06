Israel to Destroy Sole Water Source of Nablus Area Village

September 6, 2017 6:57 AM IMEMC News & Agencies Nablus, News Report, Refugees/Immigration 0
06 Sep
6:57 AM

(Photo: Douma area 2014, Wikipedia)

Israeli forces, Tuesday, notified Palestinians of their intentions to destroy the water pipeline providing services to residents in a locale near the village of Douma, south of Nablus, said a local official.

Ghassan Daghles, monitoring Israeli settlement activity in the north of the West Bank, said that forces handed residents notices informing them of their intention to remove the pipeline; the sole source of water for that area.

There are only 14 families living in the locale, according to WAFA.

Archive IMEMC post: 07/22/16 Â Ahmad Dawabsha Returns Home to Douma

 

Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedintumblrmail

« »

IMEMC News & Agencies

Related Articles

Israeli police forcibly evict Palestinian family, install Israeli teens in their home

Israeli Soldiers Abduct Five Palestinians In Jerusalem

Soldiers Abduct Seven Palestinians, Confiscate Car And Cash, Shut Down Blacksmith Workshop

War Crimes: B’Tselem Warns Netanyahu over Demolition of Palestinian Villages