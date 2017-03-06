(Photo: Douma area 2014, Wikipedia)
Israeli forces, Tuesday, notified Palestinians of their intentions to destroy the water pipeline providing services to residents in a locale near the village of Douma, south of Nablus, said a local official.
Ghassan Daghles, monitoring Israeli settlement activity in the north of the West Bank, said that forces handed residents notices informing them of their intention to remove the pipeline; the sole source of water for that area.
There are only 14 families living in the locale, according to WAFA.
