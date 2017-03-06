Israeli Soldiers abduct Eight Palestinians In The West Bank

12:29 PM

Israeli soldiers abducted, overnight and earlier on Sunday, at least eight Palestinians, during military invasions of homes and communities, in different parts of the occupied West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

The soldiers invaded the town of al-â€˜Eesawiyya, in the center of occupied Jerusalem, abducted a young Palestinian man, identified as Mohammad Hussein Obeid, and took him to an interrogation center in the city.

The soldiers also searched homes, interrogated several Palestinians while inspecting their ID cards, and installed roadblocks.

On Sunday at dawn, the soldiers invaded Tulkarem refugee camp, and Saida town, in the northern West Bank governorate of Tulkarem, searched homes and abducted three Palestinians.

Media sources in Tulkarem said the soldiers abducted Naseem Hosni Hamad, 19, from Saida, in addition to Ibrahim Noureddin Shehada, 21, and Khalil Ahmad Abed-Rabbo, 27, from Tulkarem refugee camp.

The soldiers invaded Beit Ummar town, north of Hebron in the southern part of the occupied West bank, abducted two Palestinian teenagers, identified as Fares Ibrahim ad-Douda, 18, and former political prisoner, Tareq Nasser Abu Ayyash, 17, and later abducted two other Palestinians, identified as Mohannad Rajabi and Mahmoud Yasser Saâ€™id.

In related news, A Palestinian worker, identified as Hazem Abu Sheikh, 41, from Bethlehem governorate, suffered fractures in both his legs, in addition to various cuts and bruises, after falling from a high altitude when Israeli soldiers chased him while he was trying to enter occupied East Jerusalem, where he works.

On Sunday morning, a pregnant Palestinian woman was injured after an Israeli colonistâ€™s car struck her with his car, near al-â€˜Arroub College, in the al-â€˜Arroub refugee camp, north of Hebron, in the southern part of the occupied West Bank.

Furthermore, soldiers and police officers abducted 37 Palestinian workers, reportedly for trying to enter Jerusalem without permits.