Israeli Soldiers Abduct Nineteen Palestinians In The West Bank

2:26 PM

Israeli soldiers abducted, on Monday at dawn, nineteen Palestinians, including a blind man, in addition to a father and his two sons, in different parts of the occupied West Bank, during extensive and violent searches of homes.

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Society (PPS) has reported that the soldiers invaded several areas in the West Bank governorate of Bethlehem, searched and ransacked many homes and abducted seven Palestinians, including a father and two of his sons.

The abducted Palestinians have been identified as Anwar Abdul-Hamid Adawy, 60, his sons Midhat, 26, and Ibrahim, 22, in addition to Mohammad Sameeh Hamamra, 22, Mohammad Hasan Hamamra, Bakr Mohammad Shousha, and Mohammad Ibrahim Abu Freiha, 22.

In the northern West Bank governorate of Nablus, the soldiers searched homes and abducted six Palestinians, identified as Samir Abdul-Karim Hashash, 25, Fathi Zaher al-‘Aarda, 25, Abdul-Rahman Shehada, Fawzi Mohammad Awwad, Jihad Ata Oweiss, and a blind man, who also suffers from various health issues, identified as Mohammad Sayel Eshteyya, 24.

In Qalqilia and Jenin governorates, in northern West Bank, the soldiers abducted two Palestinians, identified as Mohammad Amin Sheikh, 18, and Adam Waleed Sharqawi.

In the Ramallah and al-Biereh governorate, in central West Bank, the soldiers abducted two Palestinians identified as Mohammad Abu Awwad and Younes Hawamda.

The soldiers also invaded Shu’fat refugee camp, north of the occupied East Jerusalem, searched homes and abducted a young man, identified as Daoud al-‘Amour.

The soldiers also ambushed a Palestinian in a courtyard of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and abducted him before moving him to an interrogation center in the city.