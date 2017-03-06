PCHR Weekly Report On Israeli Human Rights Violations in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (30 August – 13 September 2017)

Israeli forces continued with systematic crimes in the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt) for the week of 30 August – 13 September 2017.

A Palestinian civilian from al-Dheishah refugee camp, south of Bethlehem, succumbed to his wounds, while 10 Palestinian civilians, including 2 children, were wounded in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

Shooting:

During the reporting period, a Palestinian civilian succumbed to his wounds after being previously shot by the Israeli forces. Israeli forces also wounded 7 Palestinian civilians, including 2 children, in the West Bank and Gaza Strip. Seven of them, including the 2 children, were wounded in the West Bank, and the 3 others, were wounded in the Gaza Strip. Meanwhile, Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip continued to chase the Palestinian fishermen in the sea and to target the border areas in the Gaza Strip.

In the West Bank, on 03 September 2017, the Israeli authorities declared that Ra’ed al-Salhi (22), from al-Dheishah refugee camp, south of Bethlehem, succumbed to his wounds. According to PCHR’s investigation, on 09 August 2017, the abovementioned civilian was wounded when the Israeli forces moved into the camp to arrest him. When they raided the family house, al-Salhi attempted to flee, so the Israeli forces opened fire at him. As a result, he was hit with 5 bullets to the kidney and 2 others to the thigh. They then arrested him and left him to bleed on the street for 20 minutes without providing him first aid. He was then taken to Hadasa-‘Ein Karem” Hospital in West Jerusalem and stayed there until declaring his death. Moreover, the Israeli authorities refused to let his family visit him during his stay at the abovementioned hospital.

During the reporting period, Israeli forces wounded 7 civilians, including 2 children, in the West Bank. On 31 August 2017, Israeli soldiers who surprisingly established a checkpoint on the road between Qabatia and Masliyah villages, south of Jenin, opened fire at a Palestinian civilian car. As a result, the driver was wounded.

On 02 September 2017, Fayez al-Rajabi (60) was hit with a sound bomb to his head when he was near his house in Batn al-Hawa neighbourhood in Silwan village, south of Jerusalem’s Old City. The Israeli soldiers randomly fired sound bombs in the area in response to child and young men protesting against their incursion into the neighbrhood.

In the Gaza Strip, border areas witnessed protests against the unjust closure imposed on the Gaza population. During these protests, Israeli forces used force against the protestors, particularly when dispersing them. As a result, 2 Palestinian civilians, including a child, were wounded after being directly hit with tear gas canisters.

On 05 September 2017, a 21-year-old civilian was hit with a bullet to the right foot when Israeli forces moved into al-Far’ah refugee camp, south of Tubas, to carry out an arrest campaign against the Palestinian civilians.

On 13 September 2017, Laith Daraghmah (18) was hit with a bullet to the left foot when Israeli forces moved into Tubas to carry out an arrest campaign against the Palestinian civilians.

On 13 September 2017, Haitham Jaradat (15) from Sa’ir village, east of Hebron, was hit with several bullets after the Israeli soldiers opened fire at him when he was the eastern entrance to “Karayat Arbaa’” settlement. The Israeli forces claimed that the above-mentioned child attempted to carry out a stab attack and was then taken to an Israeli hospital.

Two civilians were wounded, including a child, with rubber-coated metal bullets during the Kafr Qaddoum Protest, northeast of Qalqiliya, against the closure of the eastern entrance to the village since the beginning of al-Aqsa Intifada with an iron gate.

In the Gaza Strip, the border areas witnessed protests against the continued and unjust closure imposed on its population. The Israeli forces used force against the protesters as the shooting occurred to disperse those protests resulted in the injury of 3 civilians. One of them was hit with a bullet to the hand, the second was hit with 2 rubber-coated metal bullets to the legs and the third was hit with a tear gas canister to the back.

In the context of targeting Palestinian fishermen offshore, on 30 August 2017, Israeli gunboats sporadically opened fire at the Palestinian fishing boats, northwest of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, and chased them. The shooting recurred in the abovementioned area on 10 September 2017.

On 02 September 2017, Israeli gunboats sporadically opened fire at the Palestinian fishing boats, west of al-Sudaniyah, west of Jabalia, in the northern Gaza Strip, and chased them. The shooting recurred in the same area at approximately 07:30. On 03 September 2017, the shooting recurred twice; on 06 September 2017 recurred twice; on 11 September 2017 recurred twice; and once on 12 September.

On 08 September 2017, Israeli gunboats heavily opened fire in the vicinity of the Palestinian fishing boats within the limited fishing area off Khanyounis shore in the southern Gaza Strip. Neither casualties nor damage was reported.

In the context of targeting the border areas, on 10 September 2017, Israeli forces stationed along the border fence opened fire at the agricultural lands, east of Khaza’ah village, east of Khan Younis. However, no casualties were reported.

Incursions:

During the reporting period, Israeli forces conducted at least 108 military incursions into Palestinian communities in the West Bank, and 10 ones in Jerusalem. During these incursions, Israeli forces arrested at least 104 Palestinian civilians, including 15 children and 2 women. Thirty five of them, including 12 children and a woman, were arrested in occupied Jerusalem and its suburbs.

In the context of targeting the media institutions, on 31 August 2017, Israeli forces raided al-Hurriyah Radio Station in Hebron. They damaged the radio station’s contents and furniture and confiscated others. They fixed to the door a decision to close the radio for 6 months under the pretext of inciting on terrorism and later withdrew.

In the Gaza Strip, on 11 September 2017, Israeli forces moved 80 meters into al-Qararah village, northeast of Khan Younis, south of the Gaza Strip. Israeli forces combed and levelled the agricultural lands along the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel. Israeli forces later redeployed along the fence.

Efforts to create Jewish Majority in occupied East Jerusalem:

In the context of creating a Jewish majority in the City, On 05 September 2017, Israeli forces evacuated Shamasnah Family from their house in al-Sheikh Jarrah, north of occupied Jerusalem, to shelter settlers, rendering its eight members, who had lived here for 53 years, homeless. Shamasnah said that Israeli police expelled the house’s owner, Ayoub Shamasnah (85) on a wheel chair; his wife, Fahmiyah (76), and their son, Mohammed, and his 5-member family. The Israeli soldiers then vacated the house of its contents. The family said that they were expelled from their house, which they rented in 1964, and the Israeli forces claimed that the house belongs to a Jewish family before NAKBAH.

As part of house demolitions, on 13 September 2017, Israeli Muncipality demolished a building in Ras al-‘Amoud neighborhood, east of Jerusalem’s Old City. The building belongs to Montaser and Mo’atasem Abu Farhah , under the preotext of building with a license. Mo’atasem Abu Farhah, said that the 2-sotrey building sheltered him, his wife and child in addition to his brother Montaser, his wife and 3 children.

As part of settlers’ attacks, on 04 Septemebr 2017, a number of Israeli settlers built a room in front of a house belonging to ‘Ezzat Salah in Wadi Helwah neighborhood in Silwan village, south of the Old City, despite the court’s decision to ban making any change in the house

Settlement Activities and Settlers’ Attacks against Palestinian Civilians and their property:

As part of demolishing houses, on 07 September 2017, Israeli forces handed notices to stop the construction work in 11 houses and a barrack for grazing sheep, northeast of Qalqilya, under the pretext of building without a license.

As part of settlers’ attacks against Palestinian civilians and their property, on 06 September 2017, a group of Israeli settlers, from the evacuated “Homish” settlement, where settlers go there from time to time, attacked Usamah Daghlas (16 and hit him with a stone to the head. As a result, he was taken to Rafidia Hospital in Nablus for medical treatment.

On 07 Septemebr 2017, agroup of settlers from “Rahlim” settlement established on the lands of Yitma and al-Sawiyah villages, south of Nablus, cut down 43 olive trees with automatic saws. Those trees belong to Gom’ah ‘Aadi from al-Sawiyah.

On the same day, dozens of settlers from al-Khalil Moutains settlemnts moved into al-Foqar area, east of Halhoul, north of Hebron. They performed religious rituals near old water wells in the area. A number of settlers, from “Kermayel” settlement, east of Yata, south of Hebron, threw stones at the residents of Bedouin Kherbet Um al-Kheir and insulted them.

On 08 September 2017, dozens of settlers from Beit ‘Ein settlement established on Palestinian lands, west of Beit Ummer, north of Hebron, and performed religious rituals there in an old Islamic tomb.

On 09 September 2017, dozens of settlers from settlements established in the centre of Hebron’s Old City, threw stones at a house belonging to ‘Ali Abu Rajab after attempting to raid the house following the court’s decision to close the part which the settlers seized on 05 July 2017 and where they stayed for a few days.

Restrictions on movement:

Israel continued to impose a tight closure of the oPt, imposing severe restrictions on the movement of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

The illegal closure of the Gaza Strip, which has been steadily tightened since June 2007 has had a disastrous impact on the humanitarian and economic situation in the Gaza Strip. The Israeli authorities impose measures to undermine the freedom of trade, including the basic needs for the Gaza Strip population and the agricultural and industrial products to be exported. For 9 consecutive years, Israel has tightened the land and naval closure to isolate the Gaza Strip from the West Bank, including occupied Jerusalem, and other countries around the world. This resulted in grave violations of the economic, social and cultural rights and a deterioration of living conditions for 2 million people. The Israeli authorities have established Karm Abu Salem (Kerem Shaloum) as the sole crossing for imports and exports in order to exercise its control over the Gaza Strip’s economy. They also aim at imposing a complete ban on the Gaza Strip’s exports. The Israeli closure raised the rate of poverty to 65%. Moreover, the rate of unemployment increased up to 47% and youth constitutes 65% of the unemployed persons. Moreover, 80% of the Gaza Strip population depends on international aid to secure their minimum daily needs. These rates indicate the unprecedented economic deterioration in the Gaza Strip.

In the West Bank, Israeli forces continued to suffocate the Palestinian cities and village by imposing military checkpoints around and/or between them. This created “cantons” isolated from each other that hinders the movement of civilians. Moreover, the Palestinian civilians suffering aggravated because of the annexation wall and checkpoints erected on daily basis to catch Palestinians.

Demonstrations in protest against the annexation wall and settlement activities

West Bank:

At approximately 13:30 on Friday, 01 September 2017, Palestinian civilians and International activists organized a protest in the center of Kufor Qaddoum village, northeast of Qalqiliyah. They made their way to the eastern entrance to the village in protest against closing that entrance since the beginning of al-Aqsa Intifada with an iron gate. When the protesters approached the entrance, the Israeli forces fired metal bullets, tear gas canisters and sound bombs at them. As a result, Yusuf Abdul Fattah Mahmoud ‘Amer (14) sustained a metal bullet wound to the abdomen.

At approximately 14:00 on Sunday, 03 September 2017, dozens of residents from Ghaith neighborhood located near the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron, organized a peaceful protest against the iron gate established by the Israeli authorities at the entrance to the neighborhood to ban civilians from movement on the main street. The protestors denounced the Israeli forces racial policy. They chanted national slogans and raised banners demanding to expel settlers from the city and stop the Israeli racial discrimination against Palestinians in Hebron’s Old City. Large number of Israeli forces and Border Guard police arrived at the area. They pushed the protestors to move them away and ban them from moving forward. They also arrested Ra’ed Abu Ramilah, a volunteer at B’Tselem – The Israeli Information Center for Human Rights in the Occupied Territories. They then took him to al-Haram police center. Ra’ed was released on bail of NIS1500.

At approximately 13:30 on Friday, 08 September 2017, Palestinian civilians and International activists organized a protest in the center of Kufor Qaddoum village, northeast of Qalqiliyah. They made their way to the eastern entrance to the village in protest against closing that entrance since the beginning of al-Aqsa Intifada with an iron gate. When the protesters approached the entrance, the Israeli forces fired metal bullets, tear gas canisters and sound bombs at them. As a result, a 20-year-old civilian sustained a metal bullet wound to the chest.

Following the Friday prayer, dozens of Palestinian civilians and Israeli and international human rights defenders organized protests in Bil’in and Ni’lin villages, west of Ramallah; al-Nabi Saleh village, northwest of the city. Israeli forces forcibly dispersed the protesters, firing live and metal bullets, tear gas canisters and sound bombs. They also chased protesters into olive fields and between the houses. As a result, some of the protesters suffered tear gas inhalation while others sustained bruises as Israeli soldiers beat them up. Israeli forces also arrested an Israeli peace activist when they chased the protestors.

Gaza Strip:

At approximately 16:30 on the same Friday, 08 September 2017, dozens of Palestinian civilians gathered near the border fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel, east of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, in response to calls for protests in the border area against the Israeli imposed closure on the Gaza Strip. Some of the young men set fire to tires and threw stones at the Israeli forces stationed along the abovementioned border fence. The soldiers fired live bullets, tear gas canisters and rubber-coated metal bullets at them. The clashes continued until approximately 19:30 on the same day. As a result, a 19-year-old civilian sustained a live bullet wound to the right hand; 29-year-old sustained 2 metal bullet wounds to both legs; and 21-year-old civilian was hit with a tear gas canister to the back. The wounded civilians were transferred to the Indonesian Hospital in Jabalia. Their injuries were classified as minor.

Israeli Forces Arrest University lecturer and patient at Beit Hanoun “ Erez” Crossing

At approximately 09:00 on Sunday, 03 September 2017, Israeli forces stationed in Bait Hanoun “Erez” crossing, north of the Gaza Strip, arrested a university lecturer, Ramzi Moahmed Abed al-‘Aziz ‘Abed (42), from al-Sabra neighborhood in Gaza City. Ramzi is father of 4 children and a lecturer at the Faculty of Information Technology at the Islamic University. Ramiz was arrested while he was heading to Italy in order to attend a workshop under the supervision of the European Union (EU). The workshop includes 8 universities (4 international and 4 local). Ramzi’s family said that at approximately 18:00 on the same day, they received a phone call from an Israeli Intelligence officer, who told them that the Israeli forces arrested Ramzi and he is so far under investigation.

At approximately 12:00 on Sunday, 10 September 2017, Israeli forces stationed in Beit Hanoun “Erez” crossing, north of the Gaza Strip, arrested Fadel Mazen Fadel Abu Hasirah (27), from Abu Hasirah Street near Gaza Seaport, west of Gaza City. It should be noted that Fadel suffers from a condition where blood does not flow in his right leg, so he was referred to al-Maqased Hospital in occupied Jerusalem to receive treatment, but the Israeli forces arrested him and ordered his mother to return back to the Gaza Strip. The Israeli forces told Fadel’s mother that she was denied access due to security reasons. It should be noted that it is the first time that Fadel travels through Beit Hanoun “Erez” crossing and previously made several travel requests for treatment, but without a response from the Israeli side.

Houses Demolition:

At approximately 09:00 on Wednesday, 13 September 2017, the Israeli municipality demolished a building in Ras al-‘Amoud neighborhood, east of Jerusalem’s Old City, under the pretext of building without a license. The building belongs to Montaser and Mo’tasem Abu Farha.

Mo’tasem Abu Farhah said to PCHR’s fieldworker that a large force of Israeli police accompanied with the municipality crews and a bulldozer, moved into Ras al-‘Amoud neighborhood. They surrounded the building belonging to him and his brother Mo’tasem, closed all roads leading to it, and then demolished it. It should be noted that the District Court in Jerusalem issued a decision on Thursday, 07 September 2017, to demolish the building under the pretext of building without a license. On Tuesday, 12 September 2017, the lawyer was able to delay the demolition decision for 4 days. However, he informed Mo’tasem and his brother late at night that the delay decision was cancelled and the demolition will be implemented. Mo’tasem added that the 2-storey building shelters him and his 2- member family along with his brother’s family. Mo’tasem also said that the family began to vacate the house contents 2 days ago when the demolition decision was issued.

Israeli settlers’ attacks against Palestinian civilians and property

On Monday, 04 September 2017, a group of Israeli settlers built a room in front of ‘Ezat Salah house in Wadi Hilwah neighbourhood in Silwan village, south of occupied Jerusalem’s Old City. Eyewitnesses said that a group of Israeli settlers built a room of reinforced sheet plates in front of the entrance to Salah family house in Wadi Hilwa neighborhood in spite of the court’s decision not to make any change or build in the house yard, which is 50 square meters, by the residents or settlers. It should be noted that in February, the Israeli settlers seized a room and its facilities adjacent to Salah family house and another yard leading to the above-mentioned house. Salah family was surprised with the construction of a room adjacent to their house.

On Tuesday, 05 September 2017, Israeli forces obliged al-Shamasnah family to vacate their house in al-Shaikh Jarrah neighborhood, north of occupied East Jerusalem’s Old City, in favor of Israeli settlers, displacing a family comprised of 8 persons. It should be noted that the abovementioned family has lived in their house for 53 years. Al-Shamasnah family said that the Israeli forces accompanied with Israeli police raided al-Shamasnah family house and turned it into a military barrack. They also prevented the residents and journalists from access to the house and expelled the family under weapon threat. The Israeli forces expelled the house owner, Ayoub Shamasnah (85), his wife, Fahima (76), Ayoub’s son, Mohamed, and his 5-member family from their house and then emptied the house’s contents into a truck. The family said that the Israeli forces expelled them from their house, where they lived since 1964, claiming that the house belongs to a Jewish family, who owned it before al-Nakba. This evacuation comes despite the fact that the Magistrate Court in occupied Jerusalem cancelled in mid-August the decision ordering the Shamasana family to evacuate their house until further notice. The decision was issued during the court hearing to consider the appeals filed by the family lawyer Sa’ied Ghalia. In the appeals, The lawyer relied on new information to appeal the decision that the land’s number is not clear. Moreover, the Israeli forces prevented al-Shamasnah family members from being in the vicinity of the house and prevented them from establishing a tent near the house. The Israeli forces also confiscated the Palestinian flags and other banners in the vicinity of the house.

Settlement activities and attacks by settlers against Palestinian civilians and property

Israeli forces’ attacks

On 07 September 2017, Israeli forces accompanied with the Israeli Civil Administration officers moved into Jeet village, northeast of Qalqiliyia, where they handed notices in order to stop the construction work in 11 residential buildings and a barrack used for grazing livestock, under the pretext that the abovementioned buildings and barrack are not licensed in the area, which is classified as Area (C). The notice stipulates that the buildings’ owners should stop the construction as long as they don’t have a license and the Israeli Civil Administration considers in its hearing held on 27 September 2017, to demolish the house or return it to its previous status, in accordance with its power under the Israeli law. Moreover, the notified person could head to the Organization and Construction Department of the Israeli Civil Administration and submit a request to get a license, or claim the legal right on the above-mentioned date, by showing the license receipt. However, this way does not guarantee that the notified person will get the license. It should be noted that most of these houses are under-construction and only one of them has recently been inhabited. The owners immediately began the process to get the license.

Settlers’ attacks

At approximately 16:30 on Wednesday, 06 September 2017, a group of Israeli settlers from the evacuated “Homesh” settlement, where the Israeli settlers go in varying periods, assaulted Usama Jameel Ahmed Abed al-Haleem Daghlas (16). Usama along with his cousin, Salah Mohamed Ahmed Daghlas (16), were in al-Qusour area, one meter away from the settlement, when they were surprised with around 20 Israeli settlers approaching them. Usama and Salah stood up to flee, Salah fled while Osama could not because one of the settlers threw a stone at him so he lost his consciousness and fell into the ground. After that, Usama got up after 4 Israeli settlers pulled him from his legs, stripped him off and threw him from the mount to the valley. The Israeli settlers thought that Usama died. Few minutes later, a shepherd, who was in the area, saw Usama and attempted to help him. He asked Usama about his father’s phone number to call him. The shepherd brought clothes for Usama; meanwhile, Osama’s father and neighbors came to the area and took Usama to his house. After that, a PRCS ambulance arrived and took Usama to Rafidia Hospital to receive medical treatment.

On Thursday, 07 September 2017, a group of Israeli settlers from “Rahlim” settlement, south of Nablus, cut down about 43 olive trees with an automatic saw. The olive trees belong to Jum’a Hamad Khair Allah ‘Adi, from al-Sawiyia village, which 1500 meters away from the settlement.

In the morning, dozens of Israeli settlers from Hebron Mountain settlements, moved into al-Foqqar area, east of Halhoul village, north of Hebron. The Israeli settlers performed their religious rituals and no damage was reported.

In the evening, a group of Israeli settlers from “Karmiel” settlement , east of Yatta, south of Hebron, threw stones at the residents of the in Kherbet Um al-Kheir, a Bedouin village, and cursed them under the Israeli forces’ protection. No casualties were reported.

On Friday, 08 September 2017, dozens of Israeli settlers from “Beit Ayin” settlement, west of Beit Ummer village, north of Hebron, moved into Jala area to perform their religious rituals under the Israeli forces’ protection. No casualties were reported.

At approximately 20:00 on Saturday, 09 September 2017, dozens of Israeli settlers from a settlement established in the center of Hebron, attacked a house belonging to Ali Abu Rajab and threw stones at the house. They also attempted to raid the house after vacating it by the Israeli police and a decision issued by the court to close the part that was seized by the Israeli settlers on 05 July 2017. The Israeli settlers stayed in the house for few days. As a result, the house residents were frightened, and Ali’s wife was hit with a stone to the face. She was then taken to Hebron Governmental Hospital via a PRCS ambulance. It should be noted that the Israeli settlers attacked the house residents after raiding and seized it under the Israeli forces’ protection. The Israeli forces also detained a number of the family members while they remained silent to the Israeli settlers’ attacks.

Recommendations to the International Community

PCHR warns of the escalating settlement construction in the West Bank, the attempts to legitimize settlement outposts established on Palestinian lands in the West Bank and the continued summary executions of Palestinian civilians under the pretext that they pose a security threat to the Israeli forces. PCHR reminds the international community that thousands of Palestinian civilians have been rendered homeless and lived in caravans under tragic circumstances due to the latest Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip that has been under a tight closure for almost 10 years. PCHR welcomes the UN Security Council’s Resolution No. 2334, which states that settlements are a blatant violation of the Geneva Conventions and calls upon Israel to stop them and not to recognize any demographic change in the oPt since 1967. PCHR hopes this resolution will pave the way for eliminating the settlement crime and bring to justice those responsible for it. PCHR further reiterates that the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, are still under Israeli occupation in spite of Israel’s unilateral disengagement plan of 2005. PCHR emphasizes that there is international recognition of Israel’s obligation to respect international human rights instruments and international humanitarian law. Israel is bound to apply international human rights law and the law of war, sometimes reciprocally and other times in parallel, in a way that achieves the best protection for civilians and remedy for the victims.

PCHR calls upon the international community to respect the Security Council’s Resolution No. 2334 and to ensure that Israel respects it as well, in particular point 5 which obliges Israel not to deal with settlements as if they were part of Israel. PCHR calls upon the ICC in 2017 to open an investigation into Israeli crimes committed in the oPt, particularly the settlement crimes and the 2014 offensive on the Gaza Strip. PCHR Calls upon the European Union (EU) and all international bodies to boycott settlements and ban working and investing in them in application of their obligations according to international human rights law and international humanitarian law considering settlements as a war crime. PCHR calls upon the international community to use all available means to allow the Palestinian people to enjoy their right to self-determination through the establishment of the Palestinian State, which was recognized by the UN General Assembly with a vast majority, using all international legal mechanisms, including sanctions to end the occupation of the State of Palestine. PCHR calls upon the international community and United Nations to take all necessary measures to stop Israeli policies aimed at creating a Jewish demographic majority in Jerusalem and at voiding Palestine from its original inhabitants through deportations and house demolitions as a collective punishment, which violates international humanitarian law, amounting to a crime against humanity. PCHR calls upon the international community to condemn summary executions carried out by Israeli forces against Palestinians and to pressurize Israel to stop them. PCHR calls upon the States Parties to the Rome Statute of the ICC to work hard to hold Israeli war criminals accountable. PCHR calls upon the High Contracting Parties to the Geneva Conventions to fulfill their obligations under article (1) of the Convention to ensure respect for the Conventions under all circumstances, and under articles (146) and (147) to search for and prosecute those responsible for committing grave breaches of the Geneva Conventions to ensure justice and remedy for Palestinian victims, especially in light of the almost complete denial of justice for them before the Israeli judiciary. PCHR calls upon the international community to speed up the reconstruction process necessary because of the destruction inflicted by the Israeli offensive on Gaza. PCHR calls for a prompt intervention to compel the Israeli authorities to lift the closure that obstructs the freedom of movement of goods and 1.8 million civilians that experience unprecedented economic, social, political and cultural hardships due to collective punishment policies and retaliatory action against civilians. PCHR calls upon the European Union to apply human rights standards embedded in the EU-Israel Association Agreement and to respect its obligations under the European Convention on Human Rights when dealing with Israel. PCHR calls upon the international community, especially states that import Israeli weapons and military services, to meet their moral and legal responsibility not to allow Israel to use the offensive in Gaza to test new weapons and not accept training services based on the field experience in Gaza in order to avoid turning Palestinian civilians in Gaza into testing objects for Israeli weapons and military tactics. PCHR calls upon the parties to international human rights instruments, especially the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR), to pressurize Israel to comply with its provisions in the oPt and to compel it to incorporate the human rights situation in the oPt in its reports submitted to the relevant committees. PCHR calls upon the EU and international human rights bodies to pressurize the Israeli forces to stop their attacks against Palestinian fishermen and farmers, mainly in the border area.

Fully detailed document available at the official website of the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights.