Settlements to Cut Off Ramallah from Jerusalem

6:30 AM

The Israeli construction and housing ministry is planning a major housing project that includes 1,100 settlement units, cutting off Ramallah from Jerusalem.

The plan will extend through the city’s built-up areas, eastward, filling in the gap between the illegal settlement of Adam (also known as Geva Binyamin) and the illegal settlement of Neveh Yaakov.

According to Haaretz, the planned settlement units will cut off the southern outskirts of Ramallah from East Jerusalem, Days of Palestine reports.

The paper noted that Israeli Housing Minister Yoav Galant’s office confirmed the details of the settlement plan.

“We will be everywhere that it is possible to build and to provide solutions to the housing shortage, particularly, as in the case of Adam, in the vicinity of Jerusalem,” the minister’s office said.

The report added that officials from the Civil Administration confirmed that such a plan had been discussed in 2004, but had languished since then.

It noted that the housing ministry has yet to submit a new plan for the same project.

(PNN archive image)