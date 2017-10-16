53 Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa

Israeli settlers again stormed, on Monday morning, the courtyards of the Al-Aqsa Mosque from Mughrabi gate, under tight protection from Israeli occupation police.

Around 53 Israeli settlers stormed the mosque and carried out provocative tours in its courtyards accompanied by rabbis who provide explanation about the so-called “temple,” sources said, according to Al Ray.

The mosque witnessed a gathering of Palestinian worshipers who confronted them with chanting and prevented the settlers from roaming freely in the courtyards.

Extremist Israeli settlers and politicians have been violating the sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque on an almost daily basis, and always under the protection of armed occupation forces, which often attack Palestinian worshipers who try to protect their holy site.

