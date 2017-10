Israeli Colonists Steal Produce Of Palestinian Olive Trees Near Nablus

11:28 AM

Israeli colonists invaded, on Saturday at dawn, a Palestinian olive orchard, owned by a villager from ‘Awarta, east of the northern West Bank city of Nablus, and harvested many trees before steeling the produce.

The colonists invaded a Palestinian olive orchard, located near the main entrance of Itamar colony, which was built on illegally confiscated Palestinian lands, and harvested many olive trees.

Ghassan Daghlas, a Palestinian Authority official in charge of monitoring Israeli settlement policies, said the invaded orchard is owned by Ata Darwish, from ‘Awatra, and contains 420 olive trees.

Daghlas added that the attack is part of numerous similar violations, which witnessed a serious escalation this year.

On Sunday at dawn, October 22nd, a group of colonists invaded Palestinian olive orchards in al-Mughayyir village, northeast of Ramallah, and Burin village, south of Nablus, before harvesting the trees and stealing the procedure