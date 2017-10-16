Israeli Colonists Steal Produce Of Palestinian Olive Trees Near Nablus

Israeli colonists invaded, on Saturday at dawn, a Palestinian olive orchard, owned by a villager from â€˜Awarta, east of the northern West Bank city of Nablus, and harvested many trees before steeling the produce.

The colonists invaded a Palestinian olive orchard, located near the main entrance of Itamar colony, which was built on illegally confiscated Palestinian lands, and harvested many olive trees.

Ghassan Daghlas, a Palestinian Authority official in charge of monitoring Israeli settlement policies, said the invaded orchard is owned by Ata Darwish, from â€˜Awatra, and contains 420 olive trees.

Daghlas added that the attack is part of numerous similar violations, which witnessed a serious escalation this year.

On Sunday at dawn, October 22nd, a group of colonists invaded Palestinian olive orchards in al-Mughayyir village, northeast of Ramallah, and Burin village, south of Nablus, before harvesting the trees and stealing the procedure

