Israeli Settler Kills A Palestinian In Jerusalem

8:40 PM

An armed Israeli colonist settler shot and killed, Friday, a Palestinian teenage boy in Ras al-â€˜Amoud neighborhood, in occupied East Jerusalem, while Israeli soldiers shot and injured many Palestinians, during ensuing clashes.

The slain Palestinian has been identified as Mohammad Mahmoud Sharaf, 18.

He was shot in the neck with a live round fired by an armed Israeli settler, while the soldiers also attacked and clashed with dozens of Palestinians after preventing them from entering the Al-Aqsa Mosque for Friday prayers.

The settler opened fire on the Palestinians who weren’t even close to him, and posed no threat, but were only trying to enter Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The Palestinian Red Crescent (PRC) has reported that its medics have been unable to reach many wounded Palestinians due to the extensive Israeli military and police deployment, and the strict siege on the entire area.

At least two of the wounded Palestinians suffered life-threatening injuries, the PRC added.

Earlier Friday, Israel decided to prevent all Palestinian men, below the age of fifty, from entering Al-Aqsa Mosque, and even Jerusalemâ€™s Old City.

It is worth mentioning that Sharaf has just successfully finished high school, and was preparing to attend a local university for higher education.

Hundreds of Palestinians participated in Sharafâ€™s burial and funeral ceremony in Sweih neighborhood, in Silwan, south of Al-Aqsa Mosque, in occupied Jerusalem.

