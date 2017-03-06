Israeli Soldiers Abduct Two Palestinians In Bethlehem, One In Jenin

9:59 AM

Israeli soldiers abducted, on Monday at dawn, two young Palestinian men in the West Bank governorate of Bethlehem, and one in Qabatia town, south of the northern West Bank city of Jenin, the Palestinian Prisoners’ Society (PPS) has reported.

The Bethlehem office of the PPS said the soldiers invaded Wad Ma’ali area, in the center of the city, searched homes and abducted Ayatollah Mohammad Shehada, 21, whose father was assassinated by the army in 2008.

The soldiers also invaded homes in Beit Fajjar town, south of Bethlehem, and abducted Mahmoud Farhan Deeriyya, 23.

In addition, the soldiers invaded and ransacked homes in Qabatia town, south of Jenin, and abducted Mohammad Omar Jawabra, 21.

The soldiers also installed many roadblocks, especially around the nearby towns of ‘Arraba and Ya’bad, in addition to Jenin-Nablus Road, before stopping and searching dozens of cars, and inspected the ID cards of many Palestinians.

Also at dawn, the army invaded Beit Rima town, northwest of the central West Bank city of Ramallah, wounded one Palestinian with live fire, and abducted another, identified as William Rimawi, 30, after invading his home and violently searching it, causing damage.

On Sunday at night, undercover Israeli soldiers infiltrated into Yatta town, south of Hebron, abducted a young man, identified as Sami Hafeth al-Hreini, 22, and took him to an unknown destination.

The soldiers also fired live rounds at a Palestinian car in Khallet al-Mayya area, close to settlement road #60, south of Hebron city, and initiated extensive searches.

