Many Palestinians Suffer Effects Of Teargas Inhalation In Jerusalem

11:39 AM

Many Palestinians suffered, Wednesday, the severe effects of teargas inhalation, after Israeli soldiers invaded Abu Dis town, southeast of occupied East Jerusalem, and Hizma town, northeast of the city, and fired gas bombs during ensuing clashes.

Media sources said dozens of soldiers invaded the two towns, and searched a few homes, before clashing with local youngsters, who hurled stones at the invading army jeeps.

They added that many Palestinians suffered the severe effects of teargas inhalation, and received the needed treatment by local medics.

In Tubas, in northeastern West Bank, the soldiers illegally confiscated a Palestinian truck in the ar-Ras al-Ahmar area, south of the city, and forced many villages out of their farmlands.

The army also invaded many villages, west of Jenin, in the northern part of the West Bank.

In addition, the soldiers invaded Beit Ummar town, north of the southern West Bank city of Hebron, searched homes, and abducted a former political prisoner.

Also at dawn, dozens of Israeli soldiers invaded Tubas city, in the northeastern part of the occupied West Bank, and clashed with many youngsters, before shooting one, and abducted him along with two others.