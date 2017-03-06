Many Palestinians Suffer Effects Of Teargas Inhalation Near Hebron

Israeli soldiers invaded, on Friday morning, several areas in Beit Ummar town, north of the southern West Bank city of Hebron, broke into and searched many homes, and clashed with local youngsters, causing many to suffer the effects of teargas inhalation.

Local media activist Mohammad Awad, said the soldiers invaded at-Tarbeeqa and al-Bayyada areas, in the center of Beit Ummar, before storming homes and violently searching them.

Awad added that the soldiers invaded the homes of Ibrahim Sabri Awad, Mahmoud Abdullah Awad, Ibrahim Ayyad, and several other homes.

He also said that the soldiers invaded and searched the home of Abdul-Qader Mahmoud Ekhlayyel, and occupied his rooftop, using it as a monitoring post.

The invasion led to clashes between the soldiers and local youngsters, causing many Palestinians to suffer the effects of teargas inhalation.

Medics provided the medical treatment to all wounded Palestinians without the need to hospitalize any of them.

