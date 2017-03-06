Settlers Storm Joseph’s Tomb

Hundreds of Israeli settlers stormed Joseph’s Tomb, in the city of Nablus, on Thursday, under the protection Israeli forces and the pretext of establishing Talmudic prayers.

Local sources said that soldiers closed the eastern neighborhoods of Nablus and Balata refugee camp, and erected military barriers to protect the settlers.

The sources added, according to Al Ray, that dozens of young men confronted Israeli forces by throwing stones, and closed off the streets of the eastern region with burning tires.

IsraeliÂ soldiers fired live and rubber bullets, sound bombs and tear gas, which led to several cases of suffocation among citizens.

