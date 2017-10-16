Israel Releases Lawyer Shireen al-Issawi After Holding Her Captive For 43 Months

8:36 AM

The Israeli authorities released, on Tuesday evening, lawyer Shirin al-â€˜Issawi, from the al-Isawiya town, south of occupied East Jerusalem, after holding her captive for 43 months.

Al-â€˜Issawi was repeatedly abducted and imprisoned by Israel, including three times when her brother, Samer al-Issawi held a hunger strike for nine consecutive months, before was released, only to be abducted and imprisoned later.

Her brother, Medhat al-â€˜Issawi, is also a political prisoner who was abducted in April of 2014, and was sentenced to eight years.

Shireen Issawi Remains in Isolation after Attack on Palestinian Women Detainees

Lawyer Shireen Al-â€˜ Issawi Sentenced To 4 Years, Her Brother To 8

Detained Lawyer Shireen al-â€˜ Issawi Faced Harsh Conditions In Solitary

Detained Lawyer, Shireen al-â€˜ Issawi, Declares Hunger Strike